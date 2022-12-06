The Game Awards 2022 surprised viewers with both video game related and meta bombshells throughout the show. One of the biggest surprises was the win for Marvel Snap as Best Mobile Game. The digital collectible card game, developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for PC and mobile, beat out more popular games like Genshin Impact, Apex Legends Mobile, and Tower of Fantasy to take home the award. Marvel Snap initially released in October 2022.

1 HOUR AGO