Looking for help in Moore County? Where to find food, shelter, charging areas

After an attack on the power grid in Moore County on Saturday, tens of thousands in the central North Carolina county are without power.

There are resources available for residents who need help, including food, shelter, showers, laundry and electricity.

An emergency shelter is still open at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage, according to a news release from the Moore County Department of Public Safety. Shower and laundry units will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other locations with shower units will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are:

• First Baptist Church Aberdeen, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.

• First Baptist Church Pinehurst, 7373 N.C. 211, West End.

• Sandhills Baptist Association, 5254 U.S. 15-501, Carthage (will be set up at 11 a.m. Tuesday)

Meals will be available beginning Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 at the following locations:

• 503 North Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. Drive-thru.

• Hillcrest Sports Complex, 155 Hillcrest Park Lane, Carthage. Pickup only.

• Southern Pines Fire Station 82, 7850 NC 22, Carthage. Pickup only.

Food trucks in Moore County

Red's Corner food truck park and brewery at 901 Southwest Broadway St. in Southern Pines is open for business, owner Rachel Jurgens said Monday. About six food trucks will be serving food until starting at 11 a.m., according to a post on their Facebook page.

Jurgens said the corner was "packed" Monday as there are few other places to get a hot meal.

Free water from Food Lion

Food Lion stores in Moore County are offering free water to residents Tuesday, according to a news release from the North Carolina-based grocery store chain.

Each family will receive one case of water while supplies last at the following locations, the release said.

• 1680 N.C. 55 Suite 90, Aberdeen

• 1832 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen

• 7475 N.C. 22, Carthage

• 1005 Monroe St., Carthage

• 1075 7 Lakes Drive, Seven Lakes

• 10205 U.S. 15-501, Unit 37, Southern Pines

FirstHealth electricity for medical devices

The Clara Mclean House on the FirstHealth campus at 20 First Village Drive in Pinehurst is open to people who need electricity for medical devices, a spokesperson said.

The house is also operating on generator power.

More food options

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be distributing food until noon at the old Aberdeen Elementary School on North Sandhills Boulevard, according to a post on the food bank's Twitter account.

Downtown by RFC Winery in Raeford will be offering one free appetizer, sandwich or soup with proof of residency from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a post on the winery's Facebook page. Options include fried pickle chips, beer cheese and bread, chips and corn salsa, two hot dogs, a club sandwich, a grilled cheese sandwich, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, six wings with sauce, macaroni and cheese, kids' chicken nuggets, fries, a side salad, chips and a cup or bowl of soup, the post said.

Other locations offering food include:

YellowBird Southern Table and Bar, 100 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines. The restaurant is handing out free chicken sandwiches, burgers and chili from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a post on the eatery's Facebook page.

Crain's Creek Fire Department, 4525 Lobelia Road, Vass. Hot dogs will be available for lunch until supplies run out, and a hot meal of rice and chicken gumbo or soup will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the department's Facebook page.

Wild Roots Hair Studio, 2160 Midland Road, Suite B, Southern Pines. Free lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the hair salon's Facebook page.

New Covenant Fellowship, 1305 Hulsey Road, Carthage. Hot soup and sandwiches will be provided at noon, according to the center's Facebook page.

First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, 7373 NC 211, West End. The church is offering 3,000 meals beginning at noon, according to its Facebook page.

Reformation Church, 160 Pinehurst Ave. Suite J, Southern Pines. Free lunches will be provided beginning at 11 a.m., according to the church's Facebook page.

Piggly Wiggly, 3373 US-1 Business, Vass. The Pineapple Plug and Everybody Eats Cuisine will be giving out hamburgers, hot dogs and water from 1 to 3 p.m., according to the Pineapple Plug's Facebook page.

