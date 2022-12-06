Read full article on original website
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better
Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said this week that the state is seeing less interest in the fuel assistance program than expected considering the "incredibly high rates.” (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that...
CMP ranked last once again in J.D. Power business customer satisfaction survey
Once again, Central Maine Power ranked last in the nation among utilities surveyed in J.D. Power’s study of business customer satisfaction, yet another example of the deep unpopularity of Maine’s largest power company as advocates move forward with a campaign to replace CMP with a consumer-owned utility. The...
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January
Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
This is the card that came to columnist Craig Pittman touting a "FREE" water test. Credit: Craig Pittman. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’
State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
Nebraska Public Service Commission awards over $20 million in grants for broadband development
LINCOLN — More than $20 million will be distributed in 37 grants from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has announced. “As expected, the second-year of the NBBP grant program has surpassed the initial funding year,” said NSC Chair Dan Watermeier. “We have a good process in place and are eager to provide funding to continue broadband buildout to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
Harvard study: Restricting sovereignty has stifled Wabanaki economic development
A new report from Harvard University finds that the state of Maine’s unique control over the Wabanaki Nations has significantly stifled their economic development. The report indicates that this is largely the result of the restrictions of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits the tribes’ ability to exercise self-governance over their own affairs.
Indiana infant mortality rate ticks up in 2021, primarily for Hispanic babies
Indiana's infant mortality rate creeps up in 2021 (Photo from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Indiana’s infant mortality rate ticked up slightly last year, primarily due to increases among Hispanic babies, according to new data from the Indiana Department of Health. “Every loss of an Indiana baby is...
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
Task force’s final report calls for new rules and more research to address seafood bycatch
Spawning chum salmon spawning swim in 1990 in Kitoi Bay near Kodiak. With Western Alaska chum and Chinook salmon runs collapsing, there are widespread complaints that too many salmon are being intercepted at sea by large trawl vessels. A task force created by Gov. Mike Dunleavy has recommended multiple steps to address bycatch of salmon, halibut and crab. (Photo by David Csepp/NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center)
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
Wisconsin farm | Screenshot from the film “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture” on YouTube. I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote.
