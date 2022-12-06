ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Oregon Democrats lay out legislative priorities for 2023

Your browser does not support the audio element. Democrats kept their majorities in the Oregon state Legislature in the November election, but they lost their supermajority in both chambers. That means they’ll need a little more support from Republicans to pass some bills. This week, legislators have convened at the capital to talk about priorities for the next session. Dan Rayfield, speaker of the house, joins us to talk about how he’s approaching the legislature in 2023.
WWEEK

Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked

Measure 114, the gun control measure passed by Oregonians by a slim margin in November, will not go into effect as planned tomorrow, the Oregon Supreme Court has ruled. Yesterday, a state judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by several gun rights groups challenging its constitutionality.
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
newsfromthestates.com

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
newsfromthestates.com

Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
KXL

Will Oregon’s Next Governor Do The Right Thing?

The Democrat Party of Oregon provides abundant proof it’s a bunch of liars and thieves. I’ll back that up. Let’s talk facts. 2 months ago, Democrat Party Oregon “Political Action Committee” got its biggest single donation in history, 500-thousand bucks. Democrats lied about the source...
kptv.com

Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
Portland Tribune

Couty judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect

The ruling follows that of a previous federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon county circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114. Oregon voters OK'd the measure int the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules

I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
