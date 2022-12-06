Your browser does not support the audio element. Democrats kept their majorities in the Oregon state Legislature in the November election, but they lost their supermajority in both chambers. That means they’ll need a little more support from Republicans to pass some bills. This week, legislators have convened at the capital to talk about priorities for the next session. Dan Rayfield, speaker of the house, joins us to talk about how he’s approaching the legislature in 2023.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO