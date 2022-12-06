Read full article on original website
Oregon Democrats lay out legislative priorities for 2023
Your browser does not support the audio element. Democrats kept their majorities in the Oregon state Legislature in the November election, but they lost their supermajority in both chambers. That means they’ll need a little more support from Republicans to pass some bills. This week, legislators have convened at the capital to talk about priorities for the next session. Dan Rayfield, speaker of the house, joins us to talk about how he’s approaching the legislature in 2023.
Tax windfalls, federal aid fueled Oregon’s big growth in government spending. Now lawmakers face tough choices
Oregon lawmakers and governor-elect Tina Kotek will face difficult decisions about government spending priorities in next year’s legislative session, due to the expiration of federal pandemic aid and the expected slowdown in windfall tax revenues that fueled huge growth in the state budget. Many of the outlays approved by...
NM water experts: Upcoming legislative session ‘existentially important’
Where there should be water in the Rio Grande in southern Albuquerque on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) A group of local experts says the upcoming legislative session represents a crucial pivot point for the state’s water future. The New Mexico Water Ambassadors, a...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to...
Measure 114 gun law has ‘life-and-death’ stakes, Oregon attorney general tells state Supreme Court
Measure 114 Remains Temporarily Blocked
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Shortly after this year’s midterm elections, an anti-government group in Oregon called Timber Unity posted a call to action on Facebook. It asked its followers to “bombard” Portland City Council members during an upcoming hearing over a proposed change to a motor vehicles fuel code. The changes in the code would reduce dependence on nonrenewable […] The post An anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Federal judge says Oregon gun measure can go forward; state judge says it cannot
OSP launches new gun permit website while Measure 114 remains on hold
Oregon State Police on Thursday launched a new webpage that includes a gun permit to purchase application and explains the steps required to receive a gun permit in the state after the passage of Measure 114.
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
Will Oregon’s Next Governor Do The Right Thing?
The Democrat Party of Oregon provides abundant proof it’s a bunch of liars and thieves. I’ll back that up. Let’s talk facts. 2 months ago, Democrat Party Oregon “Political Action Committee” got its biggest single donation in history, 500-thousand bucks. Democrats lied about the source...
Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday. Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.
Couty judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect
Oregon Measure 114 gun permit-to-purchase system won’t be ready by Thursday, attorney general concedes
Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules
I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
