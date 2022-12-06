State’s 911 emergency system failing to locate every New Mexican. Rural homes missing from maps.

Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
newsfromthestates.com
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better
Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said this week that the state is seeing less interest in the fuel assistance program than expected considering the "incredibly high rates.” (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that...
newsfromthestates.com
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
newsfromthestates.com
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
newsfromthestates.com
Task force’s final report calls for new rules and more research to address seafood bycatch
Spawning chum salmon spawning swim in 1990 in Kitoi Bay near Kodiak. With Western Alaska chum and Chinook salmon runs collapsing, there are widespread complaints that too many salmon are being intercepted at sea by large trawl vessels. A task force created by Gov. Mike Dunleavy has recommended multiple steps to address bycatch of salmon, halibut and crab. (Photo by David Csepp/NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center)
newsfromthestates.com
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January
Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia State Police won’t release job records of ex-trooper who killed 3 in California
Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee.
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
newsfromthestates.com
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids
Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
newsfromthestates.com
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
newsfromthestates.com
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
newsfromthestates.com
Test scores plunged during pandemic as students struggled with disruptions
The state's first educational assessments since the pandemic started show N.J. students' reading and math scores fell calamitously. (Danielle P. Richards for New Jersey Monitor) Test scores plummeted for New Jersey students in almost every grade, subject area, and demographic on statewide standardized tests given in the last school year,...
newsfromthestates.com
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
HUNTINGTON — Angela Oakley, wearing a white, floral headband in her long, brown hair, stood outside Harmony House day shelter with everything she owned. Her shopping cart held an umbrella, backpacks, tents, camping chairs, blankets and an entire roll of toilet paper, all neatly organized. Oakley is part of...
newsfromthestates.com
2023 bill would let formerly incarcerated people watch over NM prisons for transparency
A bill to be proposed in the 2023 Legislature would set up a New Mexico Corrections Oversight Commission to better address issues with the state’s Corrections Department. (Getty Images) Hoping to boost transparency in state prisons, a state lawmaker and ACLU strategist want legislators to approve a bill early...
newsfromthestates.com
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
This is the card that came to columnist Craig Pittman touting a "FREE" water test. Credit: Craig Pittman. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
newsfromthestates.com
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
Comments / 0