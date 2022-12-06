ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023

The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the military there’s a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn’t just walk away.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

University of Wyoming’s “Black 14” to Receive NCAA Inspiration Award

14 African American men and University of Wyoming alums are being recognized for the act of protest in 1969 that ended their football careers but empowered and inspired future generations. The Black 14 have been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio,...
LARAMIE, WY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

