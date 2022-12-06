Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state's nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Aquifer Plan Considers How I-80 Spills Could Contaminate Laramie Drinking Water
A collaborative effort between the city of Laramie and Albany County to update a plan guiding protection of the aquifer that provides drinking water for much of the city and county is entering the final stages of a yearslong process. The...
Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023
The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming's Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
It's been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn't given up hope of finding her best friend. "We're actively trying to find him, to follow...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder's ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student's name and called that student "a male."
Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12
In the military there's a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn't just walk away.
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 9th
CHEYENNE – It has been a great week, but some events have me feeling my age. It is not often that I feel old, but I'm starting to think that, working with younger people and their buzzing energy keeps me feeling younger than I deserve. Judy and I...
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming’s “Black 14” to Receive NCAA Inspiration Award
14 African American men and University of Wyoming alums are being recognized for the act of protest in 1969 that ended their football careers but empowered and inspired future generations. The Black 14 have been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio,...
Poll: Do You Pefer ”Merry Christmas” Or ”Happy Holidays”?
With the holiday season upon us once again, we started wondering how people in 21st-century America refer to the season. For example, do you wish people a "Merry Christmas?" Or do you opt for the more politically correct, but less specific ''Happy Holidays?" Or do you avoid the whole topic entirely?
This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 announces new appointments in Board of Trustees
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has appointed new members and new positions for the 2022–23 school year. There are a few new members for this year: Rene Hinkle and Susan Edgerton. Other members are Tim Bolin, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, Brittany Ashby, and Brooke Humphrey.
