Cumberland County, NC

Fort Bragg soldier jailed on child sex crime charges in Cumberland County

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
An active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was arrested Monday on kidnapping and child sex crime charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. First Class Christopher Scott Looney, 28, of Cameron, North Carolina, is charged with two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child; one count each of second-degree exploitation of a child and solicitation of a minor by computer; and four counts of soliciting prostitution.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office thanks the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of Fort Bragg for their assistance in this case," a news release said.

This case is still open, and more charges may be forthcoming, the release said. Anyone who may feel they have been victimized or may have information regarding this investigation should call Human Trafficking Detective Senior Sgt. N. Mincey at 910-677-5514.

Looney's bail in the Cumberland County Detention Center is set at $2.8 million. He is a Special Forces communications sergeant with the 3rd Special Forces Group, according to Capt. Matthew Visser, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps.

For more information on recognizing the signs of Human Trafficking, please visit the Polaris Project at Home - Polaris (polarisproject.org).

Tips may be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

