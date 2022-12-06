BOISE — Idaho 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson spoke out Friday, after taking flak for being the only member of Idaho’s congressional delegation to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. “I believe it is important to set the record straight,” Simpson declared. The bill “simply states that when two people are lawfully married in one state, that marriage must be recognized in any other state. This is current federal law, and the bill does nothing to change that.” ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO