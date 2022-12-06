ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis

Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
OREGON STATE
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’

State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January

Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
IDAHO STATE
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
OHIO STATE
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
ARIZONA STATE
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
COLORADO STATE
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better

Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
OHIO STATE
Nebraska Public Service Commission awards over $20 million in grants for broadband development

LINCOLN — More than $20 million will be distributed in 37 grants from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has announced. “As expected, the second-year of the NBBP grant program has surpassed the initial funding year,” said NSC Chair Dan Watermeier. “We have a good process in place and are eager to provide funding to continue broadband buildout to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism

At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
MAINE STATE
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents

Drug overdose deaths in N.J. are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the biggest dip since the opioid epidemic fueled a fatality spike in 2015. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has...

