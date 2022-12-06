Read full article on original website
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 9 – 11
ATLANTA — Happy Friday, Atlanta!. There are only a few weeks to secure gifts, and Atlanta has you covered with several markets still taking place all over the metro. Aside from gift-giving, there are several events to get you in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.
secretatlanta.co
6 Free & Festive Things To Do For A Wallet-Friendly Holiday Season In Atlanta
With prices for just about everything on the rise, Christmas and the holiday season not only feels like the most wonderful time of the year, but the most expensive! Luckily, Atlanta is home to so many free things to do over the holidays that’ll put you in the spirit of the season and make your bank balance look a little jollier, too! Check out these free and festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season that won’t cost you a thing (of course, you might have to consider a budget for travel).
Eater
Now Reopened in Alpharetta, Foundation Social Eatery Makes Its Triumphant Return
After closing in Roswell two years ago, Foundation Social Eatery finally returns to the dining scene, reopening Friday, December 9, in downtown Alpharetta. “I’ve been out of the kitchen for about two years. And I will say there has been a bit of pressure to come back better than before,” chef Mel Toledo says of reopening his restaurant. “But after the soft opening and friends and family nights, I’m feeling confident we are going to do extremely well.”
fox5atlanta.com
Buckhead's 'Disco Kroger' is closing
ATLANTA - A famous metro-Atlanta grocery store is closing its doors for good. The affectionately nicknamed "Disco Kroger" on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing on Friday after 47 years in operation. The store's lease is expiring in 2023. The beloved store earned its nickname because it was located next...
thecitymenus.com
Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week
As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Date Spots And Events To Enjoy In Atlanta This Holiday Season
It’s that time of year where you get to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you with a little extra flair or quality time. Atlanta is the perfect city to explore during the holidays. We have events, parades, holiday pop-up bars and more. If you’re looking for something fun and cute to do with your boo, you’re at the right place. Check out any one of these super cute date ideas for the holidays:
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Marlow’s Tavern Seasonal Christmas Menu This Holiday Season
Comfort is an absolute must as the temperatures continuously drop (although Atlanta tends to have tantrums and throw us warm temped curve balls here and there) *rolls eyes. But it’s nothing we locals can’t handle! That being said, the temperatures have been more cold than warm so enjoying a cozy place to eat and drink is a must. Marlow’s Tavern has rolled out its Christmas menu for us to enjoy. Let’s dive in and take a look at what we can expect!
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
thecitymenus.com
Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing
A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500-square-foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for this specific building.
whatnowatlanta.com
Scooter’s Coffee planned for Marietta
A Scooter’s Coffee is in the works for 761 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, according to a rezoning application filed with the city. The property is a former Wells Fargo bank. The project would demolish the bank building and build a 664-square-foot drive-through and walk-up coffee shop, according to the plans.
Eater
Downtown Atlanta’s Iconic Rotating Restaurant Polaris Finally Reopens
An iconic piece of the downtown Atlanta skyline roars back to life on December 7, when rotating restaurant Polaris reopens for dinner 22 stories atop the Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Polaris, which resembles a flying saucer, first opened in...
secretatlanta.co
The Daiquiri Factory Brings Back Their Tasty Drink Menu To Midtown Atlanta
Ahhhhhh a true nostalgia moment is happening for Atlanta. The good old days where we enjoyed wings and daiquiris on a patio and good vibes. The Daiquiri Factory is spinning the block and reopening in the city! This classic restaurant used to be one of the hottest spots here in Midtown until its closing a few years ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Overcrowding at animal shelters becomes serious issues across metro Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Animal shelters across metro Atlanta are hitting capacity or they are over capacity. In some cases they have been at these limits for months. Local rescues are in the same situation. These shelters and rescues are experiencing a concerning trend, more animals are coming in, and...
Hartsfield-Jackson plans new restaurants, shops across airport
Hartsfield-Jackson is moving forward with plans to contract out for new concessions across the airport,
secretatlanta.co
It’s Snowing Every Night In Atlanta Thanks To This Magical Snow & Light Show
Atlanta’s miniscule snowfall that took the city by storm earlier this year may make you hopeful for some snowfall this holiday season. But if you’re dreaming of a guaranteed white Christmas then look no further than Atlantic Station!. The beloved shopping and entertainment district puts on a free...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
henrycountytimes.com
Upcoming events in Henry County
The community is invited to a Free Paper Shredding Event on Friday, December 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1514 Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge. The event is being hosted by Shred360 and will benefit Samaritans Together of Henry County, Inc. Attendees are limited to three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
AccessAtlanta
Esquire’s best new restaurants list includes this Atlanta spot
If you’re looking for a place to dine in Atlanta, look no further than Fishmonger. Esquire magazine named the seafood market and cafe one of the 40 Best New Restaurants in America, and it’s the only spot in Atlanta to make that list. Skip Engelbrecht, Nhan Le, and...
