Corpus Christi, TX

kgns.tv

Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’. This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic. There will be plenty of...
LAREDO, TX
tamucc.edu

Outstanding Islander Graduate Kimberly Lopez Earns Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Growing up in a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, Kimberly Lopez ’22, a mechanical engineering technology (ENTC) major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, dreamed of working with her hands just like her father did. Along the way, Lopez broke down barriers and took inspiration from the community she served to become the Fall 2022 Outstanding Islander Graduate for the College of Engineering. The honor is sponsored by the TAMU-CC Office of the Provost.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Just in Time for Christmas

Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Aransas Pass, TX

This small city in Aransas, Nueces, and San Patricio Counties, on the Texas Gulf Coast and the heart of the Coastal Bend, is known by the locals as Saltwater Haven. Port Aransas is also in Aransas Pass, which connects to Mustang Island. It has managed to stand out among other...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

Gormans take reins at Moore’s Pharmacy

On a Saturday in May 1992, Kelby Gorman graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Texas-Austin. The next Monday, he reported to work for new job at Moore’s Pharmacy in Sinton. Thirty years later, Gorman and his wife are the new owners of the business. Bill Moore, who...
SINTON, TX

