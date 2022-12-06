Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’. This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic. There will be plenty of...
H-E-B features Ray High School choir students in new commercial
H-E-B gave the Ray High School choir a $2,000 donation as a special thanks for participating in the commercial.
tejanonation.net
David Olivarez, Machy De La Garza, and Ruben De La Cruz are among 2022 Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame inductees
The Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees which includes David Olivarez, Machy De La Garza of La Conquista, Ruben De La Cruz, and many others are among the 70 to be honored during a ceremony in Alice, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The...
Opening day for Corpus Christi's Cheesecake Factory pushed back two days
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand opening date for Corpus Christi's new Cheesecake Factory location has been pushed back two days from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to representatives from La Palmera Mall. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. An original opening...
A South Texas winter wonderland of the past
December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas. Take a look at some of our memories of that night and day.
KBTX.com
College Station to battle Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with trip to state championship game on the line
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stoney Pryor and his College Station Cougars were able to overcome a bobbled punt attempt and make a dramatic goal line stand against Smithson Valley last week to punch its ticket to Saturday’s 5A Division I State Semifinal game. The dramatic 26-21 victory was...
tamucc.edu
Outstanding Islander Graduate Kimberly Lopez Earns Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Growing up in a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, Kimberly Lopez ’22, a mechanical engineering technology (ENTC) major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, dreamed of working with her hands just like her father did. Along the way, Lopez broke down barriers and took inspiration from the community she served to become the Fall 2022 Outstanding Islander Graduate for the College of Engineering. The honor is sponsored by the TAMU-CC Office of the Provost.
Nueces County creates new job position to prevent illegal game room activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are moving forward with making sure local game rooms are kept in check to prevent illegal cash payouts and other criminal activity. Wednesday, county leaders officially created a game room administration position. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3NEWS the human resources...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color
, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
Recent annexation approval leads to more growth for the city of Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is about 4000 acres bigger than it was -- this, after another round of annexation was approved by Portland's city council. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the city and control growth. 3NEWS spoke with the city and a handful of residents that are being affected.
CCISD: Viral allegations against Garcia Elem. employee declared to be false
KRIS 6 News asked Corpus Christi Independent School District to clarify what led them to the conclusion that the allegations were false.
Just in Time for Christmas
Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
Corpus Christi city website adds new water dashboard
There’s a new interactive water data dashboard on the City of Corpus Christi’s website containing regional water data and water restriction information.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Aransas Pass, TX
This small city in Aransas, Nueces, and San Patricio Counties, on the Texas Gulf Coast and the heart of the Coastal Bend, is known by the locals as Saltwater Haven. Port Aransas is also in Aransas Pass, which connects to Mustang Island. It has managed to stand out among other...
mysoutex.com
Gormans take reins at Moore’s Pharmacy
On a Saturday in May 1992, Kelby Gorman graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Texas-Austin. The next Monday, he reported to work for new job at Moore’s Pharmacy in Sinton. Thirty years later, Gorman and his wife are the new owners of the business. Bill Moore, who...
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
