CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO