Egan outbound closed due to car accident
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CCFR and JPD are responding to an accident that occurred late Wednesday afternoon on Egan Highway. The three-car involved crash occurred on Egan outbound between Vanderbilt Hill Road and the old Walmart access road at 4:23 pm on Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Ed Quinto. He said that a vehicle was driving the wrong way.
At time of arrest, Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges
Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident. Back in June, Migliaccio was...
