Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

Egan outbound closed due to car accident

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CCFR and JPD are responding to an accident that occurred late Wednesday afternoon on Egan Highway. The three-car involved crash occurred on Egan outbound between Vanderbilt Hill Road and the old Walmart access road at 4:23 pm on Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Ed Quinto. He said that a vehicle was driving the wrong way.
