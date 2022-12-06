Read full article on original website
WDTN
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found travelers had passports and big money stolen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice. It happened last...
‘Respect for this mom’: Ohio woman holds son accountable after attempted shop break-in
An incredible turn of events have unfolded after a shop owner began a crusade to identify the suspect who vandalized his business during an attempted break-in.
Ohio police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
Suspect in Ohio woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Man shot in head, killed while waiting in line at Ohio convenience store
It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
What we know about woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
A Lakewood woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she stabbed both of her elderly parents at a house in North Ridgeville.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome
"Even though my feet look completely normal, it feels like I'm walking on broken glass," said Materna.
Ohio man sentenced for fatally stabbing foster brother
Covered in blood, Dormendo got out of his car and ran into the gas station asking for help and identifying his attacker as “my brother”.
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
Ohio family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
Ohio teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
How Ohio high school students raised more than $8K in 20 minutes
Students at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma are digging into their pockets for a good cause.
Akron High School counselor returns from deployment, surprises students
Staff Sergeant Marvin Grandison said he was glad to be back and is looking forward to reconnecting with his students.
Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his inappropriate behavior on social media.
