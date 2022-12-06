ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Sabatini seeks county GOP post in apparent play for Florida GOP Chair

The former lawmaker would need to win the county post to be eligible to run. A county Republican Executive Committee could determine if failed congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini runs for Republican Party of Florida Chair. Two prominent candidates, Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency

Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. – A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Could Target Attorney Fees

Expect changes to attorney fees as one step in next week’s special legislative session to address Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel said Wednesday. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday released an outline of topics for the session, but Rommel,. R-Naples,
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Evie M.

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’

He also wants a statewide prosecutor focused on insurance fraud. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs. Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023

In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE

