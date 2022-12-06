Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini seeks county GOP post in apparent play for Florida GOP Chair
The former lawmaker would need to win the county post to be eligible to run. A county Republican Executive Committee could determine if failed congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini runs for Republican Party of Florida Chair. Two prominent candidates, Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency
Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
News4Jax.com
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. – A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Florida Lawmakers Could Target Attorney Fees
Expect changes to attorney fees as one step in next week’s special legislative session to address Florida’s troubled property-insurance system, House Commerce Committee Chairman Bob Rommel said Wednesday. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday released an outline of topics for the session, but Rommel,. R-Naples,
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
floridapolitics.com
Political stuntman lampoons Ron DeSantis in Deerfield Beach’s holiday display
A 7-foot likeness of the Governor is an homage to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.'. Broward County might be one of a handful one counties that did not prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis in last month’s election, but the Governor is starring in the latest installation from the area’s perennial political stunt artist.
Plaintiffs Ordered To Pay Costs In Florida Abortion Case
A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC and
newsnationnow.com
Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
Florida lawmakers looking to add party affiliations to local school board races
If you thought school board races were already heated, they could potentially get a whole lot worse. Some Republican lawmakers are pushing to change the law that would require school board candidates to declare a party since state law currently prohibits it. Bringing politics into the classroom is certainly raising...
United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company. In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Neighbors unaware of intrusions at Florida power stations
The search is on for whoever attacked half a dozen power substations in Florida, some right here in the Tampa Bay area.
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
floridapolitics.com
Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’
He also wants a statewide prosecutor focused on insurance fraud. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs. Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
Comments / 1