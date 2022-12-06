ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

More U.S. counties lack a clear racial majority (And people are getting along pretty well)

By Special to the Capital-Star
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal

The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says

Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’

State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock

The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
SAC COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

A quick look at the death penalty in North Carolina as clemency month continues

Advocates will march two miles Saturday, from Central Prison to the governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to commute North Carolina’s 135 death sentences. The efforts complement an ongoing vigil outside the mansion demanding the governor use his clemency powers to address the disparate...
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Florida teacher’s anti-Muslim tirade illustrates widespread anti-Islam prejudice

Protesters rally against former President Donald Trump's 2018 executive order halting refugee admissions for 120 days and banning entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations, at Reagan National Airport, Feb. 1, 2017. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Compared to other religious affiliations in the United States, American...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better

Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents

Drug overdose deaths in N.J. are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the biggest dip since the opioid epidemic fueled a fatality spike in 2015. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has...
newsfromthestates.com

Editorial: The importance of movement journalism

At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy