More U.S. counties lack a clear racial majority (And people are getting along pretty well)

newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Texas prisons have long been dangerously understaffed, reaching dire levels during the pandemic. (Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison...
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says
Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’
State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
A quick look at the death penalty in North Carolina as clemency month continues
Advocates will march two miles Saturday, from Central Prison to the governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to commute North Carolina’s 135 death sentences. The efforts complement an ongoing vigil outside the mansion demanding the governor use his clemency powers to address the disparate...
Florida teacher’s anti-Muslim tirade illustrates widespread anti-Islam prejudice
Protesters rally against former President Donald Trump's 2018 executive order halting refugee admissions for 120 days and banning entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations, at Reagan National Airport, Feb. 1, 2017. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Compared to other religious affiliations in the United States, American...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
HUNTINGTON — Angela Oakley, wearing a white, floral headband in her long, brown hair, stood outside Harmony House day shelter with everything she owned. Her shopping cart held an umbrella, backpacks, tents, camping chairs, blankets and an entire roll of toilet paper, all neatly organized. Oakley is part of...
Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better
Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents
Drug overdose deaths in N.J. are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the biggest dip since the opioid epidemic fueled a fatality spike in 2015. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has...
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism
At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
