Wisconsin State

Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis

Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
OREGON STATE
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’

State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
FLORIDA STATE
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
ARIZONA STATE
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
OHIO STATE
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal

The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
LOUISIANA STATE
Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
Harvard study: Restricting sovereignty has stifled Wabanaki economic development

A new report from Harvard University finds that the state of Maine’s unique control over the Wabanaki Nations has significantly stifled their economic development. The report indicates that this is largely the result of the restrictions of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits the tribes’ ability to exercise self-governance over their own affairs.
MAINE STATE
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
COLORADO STATE
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock

The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism

At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
MAINE STATE

