Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
newsfromthestates.com
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’
State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
newsfromthestates.com
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
newsfromthestates.com
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
newsfromthestates.com
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said this week that the state is seeing less interest in the fuel assistance program than expected considering the "incredibly high rates.” (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
newsfromthestates.com
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
newsfromthestates.com
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
newsfromthestates.com
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
newsfromthestates.com
Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
newsfromthestates.com
Harvard study: Restricting sovereignty has stifled Wabanaki economic development
A new report from Harvard University finds that the state of Maine’s unique control over the Wabanaki Nations has significantly stifled their economic development. The report indicates that this is largely the result of the restrictions of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits the tribes’ ability to exercise self-governance over their own affairs.
newsfromthestates.com
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, pool)
newsfromthestates.com
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
newsfromthestates.com
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
newsfromthestates.com
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism
At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
Comments / 0