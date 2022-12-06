Read full article on original website
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
kchanews.com
Viafield Winter Expo Thursday at Floyd County Fairgrounds
Area producers are invited to the Winter Expo hosted by Viafield Thursday at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Viafield’s Matt Katcher says doors open at 10 a.m. with various ag vendors providing information on products and services for successful farming in the 2023 growing season. Katcher adds that you don’t have to be a farmer to attend.
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
kchanews.com
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
kchanews.com
Families Invited to Drive Through “Santa on the Farm” Friday in Calmar
For the third year, families are invited to meet “Santa on the Farm,” along with about 300 dairy cows, at the Iowa Dairy Center at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Dairy Center Chair David Lawstuen says their drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening will...
KIMT
Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar. The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
kchanews.com
Santa Visits Charles City’s Central Park This Weekend, Takes Kids’ Phone Calls, Too
Santa will be visiting Charles City’s Central Park this weekend. Santa will be in the Santa House, provided by the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and families are welcome to take photos and check out the Santa’s Shining Lights Show. There is no cost and treats will be provided for the kids after their visit.
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County’s Ambulance Service Takes More Shape
The new Chickasaw County public ambulance service continues to take shape. The County’s contract with its current private ambulance provider, Jeremy McGrath, expires at the end of the year and the County continues the push to have its service ready to roll on January 1st. During Monday’s Chickasaw County...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
kchanews.com
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
