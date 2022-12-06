ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get

Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
Fatherly

Will There Be A Child Tax Credit For 2023? Democrat Senators Are Pushing For It

The pandemic-era Expanded Child Tax Credit, a Biden Administration program that provided parents with up to $300 to $350 in additional monthly income, lifted almost four million children out of poverty. Despite the program’s resounding success (and bipartisan support), it ended in part due to partisan politics at the end of last year, leaving millions of families to struggle beneath a floundering economy and budget-breaking inflation. But will there be a Child Tax Credit for 2023?
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
CNET

Is Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check?

Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing rebates earlier this year but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. And with the holidays here, we could all use some extra money. South...
The Independent

STUC: Failing to raise money through tax reform is letting down workers

Scottish ministers will continue to let down ordinary workers if they ignore proposed tax reforms in an upcoming budget statement, a trade union boss has warned.Research from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) said an additional £1.3 billion can be raised if measures like reducing the threshold for the highest tax rate was introduced.It would see it reduced from £43,663 to £40,000, with other increases to certain council tax bands.Deputy First Minister, and interim Finance Secretary, John Swinney will set out the budget on December 15.#ScotlandDemandsBetter at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh today 📢 pic.twitter.com/yARM8wAVRz— STUC (@ScottishTUC) December 8, 2022Hundreds...

