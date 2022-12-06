Read full article on original website
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’
State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids
Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
Florida teacher’s anti-Muslim tirade illustrates widespread anti-Islam prejudice
Protesters rally against former President Donald Trump's 2018 executive order halting refugee admissions for 120 days and banning entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations, at Reagan National Airport, Feb. 1, 2017. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Compared to other religious affiliations in the United States, American...
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Texas prisons have long been dangerously understaffed, reaching dire levels during the pandemic. (Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison...
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
Harvard study: Restricting sovereignty has stifled Wabanaki economic development
A new report from Harvard University finds that the state of Maine’s unique control over the Wabanaki Nations has significantly stifled their economic development. The report indicates that this is largely the result of the restrictions of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits the tribes’ ability to exercise self-governance over their own affairs.
2023 bill would let formerly incarcerated people watch over NM prisons for transparency
A bill to be proposed in the 2023 Legislature would set up a New Mexico Corrections Oversight Commission to better address issues with the state’s Corrections Department. (Getty Images) Hoping to boost transparency in state prisons, a state lawmaker and ACLU strategist want legislators to approve a bill early...
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to...
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
Loudoun superintendent fired after grand jury report and more Va. headlines
• The NCAA is granting another year of eligibility to all University of Virginia football players who were playing in their final year this season. The move comes in response to the mass shooting last month that left three players dead and led the team to cancel several games.—Daily Progress.
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
This is the card that came to columnist Craig Pittman touting a "FREE" water test. Credit: Craig Pittman. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
Indiana infant mortality rate ticks up in 2021, primarily for Hispanic babies
Indiana's infant mortality rate creeps up in 2021 (Photo from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Indiana’s infant mortality rate ticked up slightly last year, primarily due to increases among Hispanic babies, according to new data from the Indiana Department of Health. “Every loss of an Indiana baby is...
