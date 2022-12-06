Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Edcouch, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Weslaco High School soccer team will have a game with Edcouch-Elsa High School on December 09, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Athlete of the Week: Emma Lucio
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vela girls basketball’s hot start behind senior guard Emma Lucio gives her the nod as Athlete of the Week. Lucio and the Sabercats moved districts, now in District 31-5A. Vela won its former district last season. The senior guard being a major piece to the puzzle. “She brings leadership,” said Lottie […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed its first female superintendent since its creation […]
Rio Grande City man fatally hit while walking along expressway, DPS says
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further […]
megadoctornews.com
STC Nursing Program’s Newest Grads
McALLEN, Texas – A new group of South Texas College student nurses are soon to begin their professional careers. This fall semester 118 STC students are expected to graduate from the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The students were recently honored with a pinning ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to recognize each graduate and provide time with families and friends to celebrate their accomplished moment.
San Benito road closed for sewer work
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced Wednesday that crews will be closing roads to work on sewer improvements. According to a tweet from the City of San Benito, Edwards Street from S. Sam Houston Boulevard to Columbus Street is closed while city crews work on sewer improvements. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative […]
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
megadoctornews.com
Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program
HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
valleybusinessreport.com
Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education
UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion
From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
Comments / 1