The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO