Bulls mailbag: Trade DeRozan? What's Vučević's future?
Typing this following the 2-4 trip and in advance of Wednesday’s matchup against the Bradley Beal-less Washington Wizards. Eight of the Chicago Bulls’ next 10 games are against teams outside the top-eight in the conferences as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an opportunity to stabilize matters. Until then,...
10 observations: Bulls' stars come to rescue vs. Wizards
It was not pretty through three quarters. In fact, for much of the fourth, it wasn't much better. But in the end, the Chicago Bulls notched a home win it felt they needed on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, prevailing 115-111 to snap a three-game losing streak and move their season-long record to 10-14.
How Dosunmu has productively handled move to second unit
It should surprise no one that Ayo Dosunmu has handled Billy Donovan's decision to start Alex Caruso over him with grace. But that is exactly what the Chicago Bulls' second-year guard, who was tabbed at the beginning of the season to hold down the starting point guard spot in Lonzo Ball's indefinite absence, has done in the last week.
Why Bulls’ upcoming schedule is a chance to right ship
The Chicago Bulls have faced a gauntlet to start the 2022-23 NBA season. According to Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report, the Bulls schedule to this point has been the toughest in the league, with a decent margin separating them from the rest of the field. And while numbers are...
Bulls all agree that Caruso's impact goes beyond stats
DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right. “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said. The question — what’s it like having Alex Caruso as a teammate? — also got posed...
NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should 'blow it up'
Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it's time to start over with the Chicago Bulls. "Blow it up. It's time," Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio. "You've got some good players – not good enough. It's time to start the rebuild."
Taj Gibson weighs in on D-Rose jersey retirement debate
Should the Chicago Bulls retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1? Or, for that matter, Joakim Noah's No. 13?. It is a polarizing debate amongst Bulls fans, even if it is a far-off prospect for now, given the franchise has retired just four jersey numbers in its decorated history: Michael Jordan's No. 23, Scottie Pippen's No. 33, Jerry Sloan's No. 4 and Bob Love's No. 10 (although Rose's MVP stature and hometown flavor may give him an edge one day).
