One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
NM water experts: Upcoming legislative session ‘existentially important’
Where there should be water in the Rio Grande in southern Albuquerque on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) A group of local experts says the upcoming legislative session represents a crucial pivot point for the state’s water future. The New Mexico Water Ambassadors, a...
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by...
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
Moore v. Harper is about voting rights, and voting rights are directly connected to reproductive rights.
Power-hungry politicians in North Carolina want to further manipulate our elections to allow them to pass their extremist and unpopular agenda, including further restricting or even banning abortion. One U.S. Supreme Court case could let them do it. North Carolinians from all walks of life made their voices heard during...
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) chats with reporters Dec. 5 after swearing-in ceremony at Harford Community College. A GOP strategist believes the party's renewal will start at the local level. Photo by William J. Ford. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect...
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to...
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly 600,000 additional acres of Nevada public land Navy officials say are needed to train using modern aircraft and newer weapons systems with more range.
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
Kansas court affirms $9.9 million payment to state treasury from 32-state vaping settlement
TOPEKA — A district court judge in Kansas affirmed a $9.9 million settlement to the state resolving an investigation of allegations e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs engaged in deceptive marketing and sales practices appealing to youth who couldn’t legally purchase the product. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the money...
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
First glance: Major North Carolina voting rights case to be heard today, here’s where to listen in
Crowds began lining up early this morning outside the U.S. Supreme Court where oral arguments will be heard today in Moore v. Harper. Legal scholars and pro-democracy groups want the High Court to reject North Carolina Republicans’ claim that legislatures should be the sole state authority setting rules for federal elections.
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids
Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
Health advocates prep for ’23 session with ultimate goal of eliminating Md.’s uninsured population
Maryland health care advocates are lining up a list of priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session, which they hope will bring the state closer to their goal of ensuring that all residents have health insurance. The advocates have a news conference scheduled for Tuesday in Baltimore to spotlight their...
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important
Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for...
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism
At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
Report on Virginia jail fees hindered by spotty data, redacted contracts
A redacted page of a contract between a Virginia jail and a third-party vendor included in a new report on jail fees and commissions. A Virginia work group that was supposed to be exploring ways to reduce fees charged to inmates for phone calls, emails, food and clothing ended with reformers accusing jail officials of stonewalling legislative oversight and jail administrators denouncing what they described as a skewed, activist-driven process.
Outgoing lawmaker calls for federal oversight of Maine’s criminal legal system in blistering complaint
An outgoing representative who served on the legislature’s Judiciary Committee is taking the state’s criminal justice system to task, issuing a blistering complaint to the federal government and urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to place Maine’s system under review and supervision. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship...
Virginia begins official withdrawal from regional carbon market
Audience members at the Air Pollution Control Board meeting show their backs with a sign taped to them that reads "RGGI IS LAW," a phrase used by advocates of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. (Charlie Paullin/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s State Air Pollution Control Board officially began the process of...
