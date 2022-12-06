ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly 600,000 additional acres of Nevada public land Navy officials say are needed to train using modern aircraft and newer weapons systems with more range.
NEVADA STATE
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
OHIO STATE
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids

Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important

Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for...
IOWA STATE
Editorial: The importance of movement journalism

At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
MAINE STATE
Report on Virginia jail fees hindered by spotty data, redacted contracts

A redacted page of a contract between a Virginia jail and a third-party vendor included in a new report on jail fees and commissions. A Virginia work group that was supposed to be exploring ways to reduce fees charged to inmates for phone calls, emails, food and clothing ended with reformers accusing jail officials of stonewalling legislative oversight and jail administrators denouncing what they described as a skewed, activist-driven process.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outgoing lawmaker calls for federal oversight of Maine’s criminal legal system in blistering complaint

An outgoing representative who served on the legislature’s Judiciary Committee is taking the state’s criminal justice system to task, issuing a blistering complaint to the federal government and urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to place Maine’s system under review and supervision. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship...
MAINE STATE
Virginia begins official withdrawal from regional carbon market

Audience members at the Air Pollution Control Board meeting show their backs with a sign taped to them that reads "RGGI IS LAW," a phrase used by advocates of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. (Charlie Paullin/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s State Air Pollution Control Board officially began the process of...
VIRGINIA STATE

