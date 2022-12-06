Read full article on original website
Fulton Announces The Return Of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday Dec. 14, 29 Businesses Participating
FULTON, NY – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity...
Letter To The Editor: Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Human Concerns, Inc., the non-profit Food Pantry for Oswego, NY., the Pantry Director, our volunteers, and most importantly our clients: we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Human Concerns, Inc. was able...
KeyBank Sponsors OCO “Giving Thanks” Event
Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Stephanie Leonard and representatives from Key Bank during OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor for the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Volney Students Enjoy In-School Performance From REV Theatre
FULTON, NY -Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the FCSD and across New York State. On Monday, December 5, the...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Sandy Creek Artists Collaborate During Monster Project Initiative
SANDY CREEK, NY – Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project. The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
Granby Recognizes Students For Being ‘On A Roll’ And ‘Grateful’ Character Traits
FULTON, NY – Granby Elementary School in Fulton recently celebrated their monthly On a Roll and Character Trait Assembly, recognizing students for both academic progress and serving as positive examples of character. Throughout the month of November, Fulton City Schools focused on the concept of gratitude in the classroom...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
The Manor At Seneca Hill Earns 5-Star Rating
Oswego – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System...
Christmas Photos With Santa At The H. Lee White Maritime Museum Dec. 17-18
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family...
APW CSD Junior, Senior High School Community Night Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning a community night scheduled in December:. The Junior Senior High School Community Night originally scheduled for December 8th has been canceled. Thank you, and have a great day.
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Hannibal Central School District To Hold BOE Meeting Dec.14
HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District will be holding a regular Board of Education meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. This meeting will held in the High School Library at 928 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074. The agenda can be found on our website at www.hannibalcsd.org.
Eileen Yager And Dr. Priscilla Thibault Honored By Daughters Of American Revolution
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their...
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Letters To The Editor: Jon A. Seeber – Retirement
Today is a bittersweet day for sure. After 27 years of service, I am taking the next step in the chapters of my life and “retiring” from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. I like to refer to it as “refocusing” instead of “retiring” and try to focus more now on my family, friends, and myself.
A.A. Cole Elementary Kickstarts Holiday Concert Season At Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – With the holiday season quickly approaching, students at Central Square’s A.A. Cole Elementary recently performed the district’s first holiday concert of the year. Featuring both the band and chorus students, seven total songs were performed throughout the evening. “These students only meet once...
Christine E. Fitzgerald
OSWEGO – Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
