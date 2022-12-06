Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopols.com
Post-Election Media Bashing: Conservative Radio Is ‘Only Way We Got Our Voice Out,’ Says Ganahl
(Preach only to the choir? — Promoted by Colorado Pols) “What really was frustrating to me is that the public, the people of Colorado, didn’t get to hear my heart. They didn’t get to hear who I am, or how I wanted to solve problems for them because [the news media] were so jaded and cynical, cynical and selective,” Heidi Ganahl told KOA radio host Mandy Connell last week.
coloradopols.com
Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?
One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
Comments / 0