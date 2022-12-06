ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement

Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
OHIO STATE
Amazon workers rally outside Shakopee warehouse for better pay, safer work

Amazon warehouse worker Khali Jama speaks at a rally outside a fulfillment center in Shakopee to demand higher pay and safer working conditions on Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Warehouse workers, union leaders and activists rallied outside Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee on Thursday to call for...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better

Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
OHIO STATE
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’

State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
FLORIDA STATE
Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says

Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
LOUISIANA STATE
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock

The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
OHIO STATE
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids

Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
FLORIDA STATE
Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents

Drug overdose deaths in N.J. are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the biggest dip since the opioid epidemic fueled a fatality spike in 2015. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has...
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
ARIZONA STATE
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January

Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
IDAHO STATE
CMP ranked last once again in J.D. Power business customer satisfaction survey

Once again, Central Maine Power ranked last in the nation among utilities surveyed in J.D. Power’s study of business customer satisfaction, yet another example of the deep unpopularity of Maine’s largest power company as advocates move forward with a campaign to replace CMP with a consumer-owned utility. The...
MAINE STATE

