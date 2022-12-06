Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
newsfromthestates.com
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds accepts an award from St. Theresa Catholic School Principal Ellen Stemler on Feb. 15, 2022 during a visit to the Des Moines school. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times,...
newsfromthestates.com
One organization comes forward in support of amendment supermajority requirement
Travis Taylor speaking in committee on behalf of Opportunity Solutions Project. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) The Ohio House effort to make amending the state constitution more difficult has been notable thus far for its lack of public support. In committee hearings and press conferences opponents have lined up against the proposal. Indeed, despite the resolution’s rapid progress, 140 interest groups have already signed on denouncing the plan.
newsfromthestates.com
332,000 Florida children were uninsured in 2021; the number could rise, analysts warn
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
newsfromthestates.com
Amazon workers rally outside Shakopee warehouse for better pay, safer work
Amazon warehouse worker Khali Jama speaks at a rally outside a fulfillment center in Shakopee to demand higher pay and safer working conditions on Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Warehouse workers, union leaders and activists rallied outside Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee on Thursday to call for...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado attorney general opposes Kroger-Albertsons merger, dividend payout to investors
Workers and community members form a picket line outside a Denver King Soopers, after United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 began a strike over stalled labor negotiations on Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a brief this week urging a Washington state court...
newsfromthestates.com
Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better
Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
newsfromthestates.com
New Legislative Black Caucus chair: ‘We have to figure out how we work together’
State Rep. Dianne Hart, the new leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. Credit: undated file photo, Florida House. With state lawmakers convening Monday in the Capitol, the leader of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus is pushing issues facing Black communities statewide, including affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice reform.
newsfromthestates.com
Criminal justice reforms didn’t cause Louisiana’s crime spike, study says
Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute. (Photo from Canva) Louisiana’s recent criminal justice reforms, which significantly reduced prison populations, are not the cause of the recent spike in violent crime, according to a new report from the Pelican Institute.
newsfromthestates.com
Tom Wolf’s Legacy: Progressive change, steady leadership, better government | Opinion
Tom Wolf’s governorship started in his famous Jeep but his expansive legacy was driven by a strong moral compass, a belief in good government, and a commitment to helping all Pennsylvanians, especially those so often left behind by their leaders. I had the privilege of working for Gov. Wolf...
newsfromthestates.com
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal...
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids
Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
newsfromthestates.com
2023 bill would let formerly incarcerated people watch over NM prisons for transparency
A bill to be proposed in the 2023 Legislature would set up a New Mexico Corrections Oversight Commission to better address issues with the state’s Corrections Department. (Getty Images) Hoping to boost transparency in state prisons, a state lawmaker and ACLU strategist want legislators to approve a bill early...
newsfromthestates.com
Dozens of Md. pols decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Mo., in 2017. Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
newsfromthestates.com
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
Wisconsin farm | Screenshot from the film “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture” on YouTube. I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote.
newsfromthestates.com
Overdose deaths dip, even as drug fatalities rise among older, Black residents
Drug overdose deaths in N.J. are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the biggest dip since the opioid epidemic fueled a fatality spike in 2015. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are expected to drop 8.5% this year, the most significant dip the state has...
newsfromthestates.com
Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
newsfromthestates.com
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January
Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
newsfromthestates.com
CMP ranked last once again in J.D. Power business customer satisfaction survey
Once again, Central Maine Power ranked last in the nation among utilities surveyed in J.D. Power’s study of business customer satisfaction, yet another example of the deep unpopularity of Maine’s largest power company as advocates move forward with a campaign to replace CMP with a consumer-owned utility. The...
