Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
‘Andor’ Season Finale: Every Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret
Andor is finished, and it has given us one of the best Star Wars prequels ever. The show began on Ferrix, and that is also where it concludes, with the funeral for Andor’s adoptive mother Maarva which will bring together most of the show’s key characters. That sequence finally sets Cassian Andor on the path toward becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
WDW News Today
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
Polygon
Enchanted changed how Disney makes movies — and that doomed Disenchanted
Being a movie critic in 2022 comes with some creative challenges. With the endless surge of sequels, reboots, and remakes being churned out, there are only a few dozen ways to express “The latest installment in this series lacks the magic of the original movie.” Disney’s live-action fairy tale Disenchanted, a sequel 15 years in the making, is no exception: The critical consensus says it fails to equal the standard set by its predecessor, 2007’s Enchanted. Hey, at least most online word processors have a synonym generator for critics to play with.
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Executive Leaves Disney Following Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
Bob Chapek is out. Bob Iger is back. And BIG changes are already taking place. We’ve taken a look at how Iger’s return has impacted stock values, organizational changes that are set to take place now that Iger is back, and whether Iger will reverse some of Chapek’s biggest decisions. But Iger’s return seems to also be having an impact when it comes to some executives.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Gizmodo
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Gets His First Disney Animated Short in Decades
Next year, the Walt Disney Company will turn 100 years old. Ahead of that big milestone, Disney’s released a new animated short highlighting one of the oldest and long-forgotten creations: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Released earlier in the week, the short is fittingly in black-and-white and features traditional animation....
Disney Theme Park Closing Iconic Ride for Something New
Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Being rethemed from an older less relevant theme isn't a bad thing, but some people feel so much nostalgia when returning to the same attraction, that there can be a certain amount of sadness when an iconic ride or attraction closes down.
disneytips.com
The Must-Own Disney Parks Books For the Fan in Your Life
It’s not an easy job looking for a special present for a Disney Parks fan. With so many bits of merchandise out there – ranging from apparel to Funko Pop!s, pins, puzzles and beyond – it can be an arduous task to surreptitiously discover what somebody owns, what they might want, and what they have no interest in.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
WDW News Today
New Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2
Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming return of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on Disney+. The animated series, which was due to be released this past September, will debut on January 4, 2023. According to press notes, “Months have passed since the events on Kamino,...
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: First Look at Commercial for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort
Disney has debuted a new advertisement for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Resort, honoring 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Disneynewsplus shared the ad on Instagram, which you can view above or by clicking here. It includes a glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle’s 100 Years of Wonder decorations and Mickey’s new costume.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
thedigitalfix.com
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
How Much Is Disney Plus? Here’s the Secret to Get a Free Subscription Now That Prices Are Raised
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Sued Over Genie+ System
The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits, and it seems they’ll now have to face another one. Disney is currently involved in 2 lawsuits (one related to Disneyland and another related to Disney World) about its Park Pass system. Lawsuits have also been brought against Disney in relation to the Rise of the Resistance ride design and even movie releases. But now a huge Disney system is the subject of a lawsuit — this time, it’s all about Genie+.
Comments / 0