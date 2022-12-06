Traffic pursuit leads to three arrests and seizure of 20,000 packets of fentanyl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Detectives went on a traffic pursuit Sunday night, December 4, and ended up arresting three suspects and seizing 20,000 packets of Fentanyl and a handgun as a result of a search warrant.

The Syracuse police detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Almond Street for a drug investigation around 8:55 p.m. Sunday in Syracuse.

The driver of the suspect car didn’t stop, struck a police vehicle with his car, and then led officers on a short pursuit.

They traveled for several blocks before crashing into an uninvolved car occupied by two adults at Catherine Street and James Street.

The driver of the suspect car was later identified as Gregory Graves and was taken into custody. Two other occupants, Kearon Edwards, 18, and a 17-year-old female were also in the suspect’s car and all parties involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

Everyone involved in the crash is listed in stable condition with varying degrees of injury.

In the end, the suspects were charged with the following:

Gregory Graves:

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Seven counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree

One count of unlawful fleeing in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Kearon Edwards:

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

One count of criminal possession of a firearm.

17-year-old female:

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

One count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Search warrants were also executed at Edwards’ residence and on the suspect’s vehicle.

After searching Edwards’ residence and the suspect’s vehicle, with their search warrants, police found 28.2 ounces of fentanyl/ 799.5 grams​​, $2364 in US Currency, and one loaded Glock model 45 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

