westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash on Thursday sends two to the hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck had collided with a tree.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
kzimksim.com
Stoddard County Road Work – Route 114
Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
kzimksim.com
Butler County Road Work – U.S 67 & Route 160/158
Construction of the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County is underway. This work includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants. As work continues, Route 160/158 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction, and Route 67 will remain minimally impacted. Motorists should anticipate construction equipment and contractor crews in the area. Additional information detailing impacts to traffic will be released prior to the start of paving. Tentatively, paving is anticipated to begin in 2023. Completion is anticipated Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, weather permitting. This phase of the project received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
KFVS12
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
Kait 8
Sign of the times: Stealing from the grieving
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould funeral home works hard to provide comfort and care to those grieving the loss of a loved one. One of their jobs is making sure funeral processions are safe. So, who would steal from such a business?. According to a news release shared on...
darnews.com
Two Poplar Bluff families are dealing with the aftermath of house fires this week
Two Poplar Bluff families are dealing with the aftermath of house fires this week, which has seen three structure fires in Butler County. Two of the properties were totaled, according to reports from Butler County fires. Fire and heavy smoke were already visible when firefighters arrived at 1655 County Road...
thunderboltradio.com
“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City
“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
KFVS12
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
kbsi23.com
kzimksim.com
Two dead, one in custody, following shooting in Qulin
A man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Butler County over the weekend. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that at around 1 am Sunday morning, Butler County deputies responded to a report of two people being shot at a residence on the 100 block of New Hampshire Street in Qulin. At the scene, deputies found two deceased women who appeared to be victims of gunshot wounds. The names of the victims are not being released at this time. Investigators identified a suspect as 30-year-old Stephen Scott, of O’Fallon. Scott surrendered himself to police in Dexter later Sunday morning. Dobbs says that Scott is currently lodged in the Butler County Justice Center on two counts of 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. The incident is still being investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Butler County Coroner‘s Office.
