Construction of the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County is underway. This work includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants. As work continues, Route 160/158 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction, and Route 67 will remain minimally impacted. Motorists should anticipate construction equipment and contractor crews in the area. Additional information detailing impacts to traffic will be released prior to the start of paving. Tentatively, paving is anticipated to begin in 2023. Completion is anticipated Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, weather permitting. This phase of the project received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO