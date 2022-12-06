Read full article on original website
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
Eyewitness News
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson…
milfordmirror.com
One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say
NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
Man drives the wrong-way, crashes car during rush hour on I-384 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught driving the wrong-way on I-394 in Manchester and crashed into another car during rush hour. State police responded to I-384 westbound in the area of Exit 4 in Manchester and located a pick-up truck that had allegedly been traveling in the […]
WDTV
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven
State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week. Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.
State police identify two killed in North Haven crash
The accident happened near exit 13.The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. 26-year old Brianna Sabol of Milford Sabol and Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden died at the scene.
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Eyewitness News
2 arrested in connection with theft of leaf blower, generator from Lowe’s in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store in South Windsor and having drugs on them. Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Jerry Lopez of New Britain and 44-year-old Jorge Febus of Meriden. They said they responded to...
Eyewitness News
Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a car fire along Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the fire was between exits 24 and 23. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed. The fire was...
