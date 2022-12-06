“To create engagement, you have to have a story. In the metaverse, the creators will create the community, and the stories they tell will create the community, just like at the beginning of time. The king’s storyteller kept people engaged, Shakespeare kept people engaged,” said American film producer Donald Kushner, whose 1982 film “Tron” is considered to be cinema’s first-ever portrayal of the metaverse. Kushner, who is also the president and founder at Junction Films and manager at Gumbotron, spoke to industry players this week at the Red Sea 360°, the Red Sea Film Festival’s industry talks program, about storytelling in...

