Read full article on original website
Related
Forty Years After ‘Tron,’ Storytellers Are Moving onto the Metaverse
“To create engagement, you have to have a story. In the metaverse, the creators will create the community, and the stories they tell will create the community, just like at the beginning of time. The king’s storyteller kept people engaged, Shakespeare kept people engaged,” said American film producer Donald Kushner, whose 1982 film “Tron” is considered to be cinema’s first-ever portrayal of the metaverse. Kushner, who is also the president and founder at Junction Films and manager at Gumbotron, spoke to industry players this week at the Red Sea 360°, the Red Sea Film Festival’s industry talks program, about storytelling in...
Kait 8
Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them
(CNN) - Two women are suing Apple, alleging their previous romantic partners used the company’s AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one woman from Texas and...
‘You don’t get over it’: psychologists on Prince Harry’s childhood grief
Harry opening up on Netflix show about losing his mother could help others experiencing the early loss of a parent, say experts
Kait 8
Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter
(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird. The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter. John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”
Kait 8
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer
(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”. More is being learned about her fall from grace. Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar. She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form...
Comments / 0