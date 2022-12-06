Ticket to Paradise (now Peacock Premium, as well as VOD services like Amazon Prime Video) reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney for the first time since (checks notes) Money Monster in (checks again) 2016? Wouldn’t think two of the biggest Hollywood superstars of the last three decades would co-headline a Movie We Forgot Existed, but here we are (their previous collabos: a few scenes together each in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and a couple of Ocean’s movies). You’d also think they’d have been cast together in a romantic comedy by now, but director/co-writer Ol Parker’s Ticket is indeed a first for the pair. Now here’s hoping it’s more memorable than their last outing.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO