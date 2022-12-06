Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
13abc.com
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating reported rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scruci gives BG parents update on school bus driver shortage
Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci gave parents some bad news/good news in an email today about busing. In August, the district hired eight drivers. One driver was already certified and has since been hired full time. However, two drivers withdrew their applications for personal reasons. Of the current five new...
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Man arrested in double homicide after vehicle breaks down in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A 23-year-old man from Paulding County was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a double homicide. Authorities say the suspect was traveling on US 322 when he called the Orwell Police Department after the vehicle he was driving broke down. The call was then transferred to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched deputies to assist the driver.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief
Bowling Green Police arrested a man for criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. Police received a report of a male punching vehicles, pounding on the front door and kicking over a lamp on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. The resident of the home did not know the man.
bgindependentmedia.org
Customers – armed with gun, knife and left hook – confront alleged shoplifters in BG
Two Michigan men were arrested for felony shoplifting after customers at Home Depot intervened in their escape when they reportedly stole tool kits valued at $4,732. The customers brandished an unloaded gun, slashed a tire with a knife, and punched another customer who was mistaken for the shoplifter. The alleged...
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU trustees approve $18 million to install air conditioning in McDonald & Kohl
Two of the oldest BGSU residence halls will be getting air conditioning . The BGSU trustees Friday (12/9) voted to spend $18 million to install air conditioning in McDonald and Kohl halls. That the buildings are not airconditioned has been cited by more and more incoming students and their families,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
wlen.com
Suspect Taken Into Custody from Incident in Adrian Friday
Adrian, MI – A man turned himself in to the Adrian Police Department Monday, was taken into custody, and lodged on several felony counts related to an incident Friday in the 300 block of East Beecher. A news release by the Adrian Police Department Tuesday morning said that they...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
huroninsider.com
Mother accused of punching daughter while holding child
SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old woman was arrested late Thursday night after she allegedly punched her daughter who was holding her son. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to an Osborne Street house for a domestic violence complaint. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant claimed that the incident started when her mother, Ayron Brown, was intoxicated and began arguing with her about how she raises her son. She told police that during the argument, Brown punched her in the face and then left the house. She added that she was holding her son when she was punched, the report states.
