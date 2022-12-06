Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Cure for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
There is no known cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but research is constantly expanding and evolving. It is widely believed among researchers that ankylosing spondylitis develops due to genetic and environmental factors. It is also known that about 40% of people with ankylosing spondylitis have bowel inflammation. Combining many factors complicates the condition making a cure or reversal difficult to find.
verywellhealth.com
What to Know About Ankylosing Spondylitis Clinical Trials
Progress has been made in treating ankylosing spondylitis (AS) thanks to research breakthroughs achieved through clinical trials. In addition, new medications, therapies, and treatment strategies have revolutionized the management of AS and improved people's lives. For people living with AS, clinical trials offer the opportunity to try promising new treatments...
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Lipoma
Lipomas are soft, rubbery, and moveable bumps located under the skin. They are non-cancerous. The exact cause of lipomas is uncertain, but genetics play some role. Lipomas can be inherited or passed down from one generation to the next. They can also be symptoms of rare conditions or associated with certain lifestyle factors.
verywellhealth.com
Dupuytren's Contracture Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Dupuytren's contracture is a disorder that affects the hand. This condition begins with nodules that form in the palm, which can grow into thick cords of tissue. As these cords continue to grow, fingers can be pulled into a bent position, causing a contracture—meaning they are stuck in that position and cannot be straightened out.
verywellhealth.com
Birth Control, Eczema, and Skin Issues
More than 31 million Americans have eczema. Although hormonal birth control is known to trigger skin rashes, there is little research on how it affects eczema. Studies have shown that there might be an increased risk of eczema with hormonal birth control use. This article looks at hormonal birth control...
verywellhealth.com
Sugar Withdrawal: Signs, Symptoms, and Complications
Research shows that sugar acts on your brain's reward center, which explains why it can feel like such an addictive compound. Many Americans eat more sugar (specifically added sugars found in desserts, snack foods, and sweetened beverages) than is recommended. When you're used to eating sugar regularly and suddenly stop,...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic sleep condition where a person’s breathing slows or stops during sleep. It’s estimated that some 90% of people who have OSA are unaware they have it. Left untreated, it can lead to serious health complications. This article will explain who is...
verywellhealth.com
Type 1 Diabetes and Hypoglycemia: Causes and Treatments
Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is a common complication of insulin therapy in type 1 diabetes. Most people taking insulin have experienced hypoglycemic episodes. Hypoglycemia can be dangerous, leading to seizures, coma, and death if left untreated, so it's important to be aware of the signs and know what to do if you experience low blood sugar.
verywellhealth.com
Exercise and Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a health condition in which the body has difficulty processing glucose (sugar) and regulating blood sugar levels. This leads to high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), which can cause other health complications. Regular exercise helps moderate blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. In addition to helping with blood sugar levels and managing type 2 diabetes, 20 to 25 minutes of exercise per day can improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels, aid in weight loss if needed, and increase happiness.
verywellhealth.com
Osteoporosis Support Groups and Resources
Osteoporosis can lead to fractures, pain, and mental health problems. Getting support to cope with the physical and emotional difficulties that come with osteoporosis can improve your quality of life. This article will provide tips on how to live well with osteoporosis and information about the types of supports available,...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Dust Mite Eczema Exposure
Dust mites, the microscopic creatures that survive off of dead skin cells, are one of the most common indoor allergens. These tiny pests thrive in warm settings like your mattress, bedding, carpets, and furniture and are found in roughly 4 out of 5 homes in the United States. For some...
verywellhealth.com
Valium (Diazepam) - Oral
Warning: Using Valium together with an opioid (e.g., oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine) can cause serious unwanted side effects, such as sedation, troubled breathing, coma, and even death. The use of benzodiazepines, including diazepam, could expose you to the possibility of dependence or abuse, which could lead to severe events like overdose...
Comments / 0