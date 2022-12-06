Read full article on original website
New 2,300-bed residence hall project approved for University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan will add 2,300 beds for Central Campus students in a new residence hall and dining facility approved Thursday by the Board of Regents. The new building will be built on the current Elbel Field site between Ann Arbor’s Hoover Avenue and Hill...
General Motors donates 900+ books to Flint elementary schools to increase STEM interest
FLINT, MI – General Motors officials were in Flint elementary schools Friday morning to donate more than 900 STEM-themed books to students in the community in an effort to increase student interest in STEM programs. Through a partnership with General Motors, Flint Community Schools and the nonprofit First Book,...
Veterans share their stories for Library of Congress archives project
YPSILANTI, MI -- Veterans from across the state have been coming together to share and document their firsthand accounts from their time in the U.S. military. The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters hosted a Veterans History project event on Friday, Dec. 9, in Eastern Michigan University’s Halle Library as a way to preserve the stories of military veterans that served from World War I to the present.
Michigan Medicine to own Lansing-based Sparrow Health System for $800M
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Medicine announced Thursday the $800 million purchase of the Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. The University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously approved a move during the Dec. 8 meeting that will align both the Sparrow and UM Health health systems, according to university documents. The...
Kearsley’s Project Bike Tech program will distribute 40 refurbished children’s bikes next week
FLINT, MI -- Kearsley High School’s Project Bike Tech education program will give away 40 single-speed children’s bikes that were originally donated to the class to teach STEM through bicycle repair earlier this year. From 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Kearsley High School Media Center,...
Khari Willis and family are speakers at Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration
JACKSON, MI – Three members of Jackson’s Willis family are the featured speakers at the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan, 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
Donate to Toys for Tots at these Washtenaw County locations
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The holiday season is here and the opportunities to do a good turn are out in full force. And those looking to donate toys to children can do so through a host of Toys for Tots donation bins scattered throughout Washtenaw County. Toys for Tots does...
Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media
ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said. Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members...
Public viewing planned at Berston Field House for the late Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- Bryant Nolden’s commitment to Berston Field House became a part of his legacy and a public viewing of the late Genesee County commissioner has been scheduled at the historic community and sports center he led. Bryant, 57, the executive director of the Friends of Berston, died...
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
This Eastern Michigan University grad is building gas stations in space
YPSILANTI, MI -- Eastern Michigan University alumnus Jeremy Schiel has spent more than four years creating gas stations in space with his startup company, Orbit Fab. The Colorado-based company started in 2018 and works to make the space industry more flexible and sustainable by providing orbiting satellites a way to refuel.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Overnight homeless shelter in Ypsilanti could be approved, but needs more staff
Ypsilanti City Council will vote tonight on final approval to create an overnight homeless shelter. If the resolution is passed, Ypsilanti will have its first overnight shelter in the city’s modern history. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street will be available for people experiencing homelessness Monday through Thursday this winter.
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
Remembering Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden: See his legacy, impact on Flint in pictures
FLINT, MI — Bryant “BB” Nolden was a champion of Flint. A Genesee County Commissioner. A former Flint City Councilman. A longtime Flint teacher. A Flintstone, through and through. He always poured his heart into a gem standing along Saginaw on the city’s north side -- Berston...
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
