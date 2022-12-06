ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

