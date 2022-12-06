Read full article on original website
World Cup Best Bets: Portugal vs. Morocco | Quarter-Finals
Portugal (-150) | Morocco (+260) There is no shortage of storylines heading into this matchup. Portugal made headlines by benching Cristiano Ronaldo for the Round of 16 in what seemed like a stroke of masterclass by Fernando Santos. He hid his cards through the group stages, saving his best lineup and formation for the knockout rounds. Starting Goncalo Ramos against the Swiss paid dividends as the 21-year-old striker scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and brought a new element to one of the best-attacking groups in the tournament. He became the youngest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup since Pele in 1958.
Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
Croatia’s World Cup Upset Vs. Brazil Was Big Win For Bill Belichick
FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s FIFA World Cup stunner brought a smile to the face of New England’s most famous Croatian. Croatia upset tournament favorite Brazil 4-2 on penalty kicks to advance to its second straight World Cup semifinal — a dramatic finish that may have delayed Bill Belichick’s arrival to Patriots practice.
Croatia Denies Brazil, World Cup Bettors With Quarterfinal Win
Many soccer fans believed the 2022 FIFA World Cup was Brazil and Neymar’s to win, but Croatia had different plans. In what felt like a déjà vu from the 2018 World Cup, Croatia took Brazil into extra time after both sides battled it out in a 0-0 draw. Neymar arguably scored the goal of the tournament in the 105th minute after swiftly running past Croatian defenders and taking a Lucas Paquetá pass and shooting it past goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.
Raheem Sterling to Rejoin England at World Cup
According to BBC.com, England’s Raheem Sterling will return to the World Cup following a burglary at his home in Surrey. Sterling left the team before England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the Round of 16. “You know, you have days where events happen, and you have to deal...
I grew from a Dallas Cowboys fan to a soccer nut. It's more American than football.
As the World Cup kicks into finals, I – on behalf of all Americans who grew up watching football then became soccer nuts – want to explain myself.
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said. “He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.” Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.
Where World Cup Golden Ball Odds Stand Ahead Of Quarterfinals
France superstar Kylian Mbappe could walk away from the World Cup in Qatar needing to fit multiple trophies into his luggage. Of course, the biggest one would be leading France to a second straight World Cup title, but the immensely talented forward leads the Golden Boot competition — awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament — with five tallies, and oddsmakers also peg him as the favorite to be the Golden Ball winner.
