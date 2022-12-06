ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wilson County Source

