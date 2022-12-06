Read full article on original website
Related
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Senate confirms Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to federal bench
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of Genesee County Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm to be the U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. President Joe Biden on June 29 nominated Behm to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern...
Trump candidates for Michigan Legislature go 6-0. But they were never likely to lose.
Despite top of the ticket woes for the Michigan Republican Party, the power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the state level may still be alive and well after every candidate who sported one won their respective legislative race earlier this month. A total of 10 candidates...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial of Oxford High School shooter’s parents
The Michigan Supreme Court has temporarily paused the trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, and ordered the state Court of Appeals to reconsider whether there is enough evidence to charge them in connection with their son’s actions. The Court of...
Michigan Man Moons Judge During Court Appearance
'I want the record to reflect... he has removed his pants to show the court his backside.'
Michigan GOP lawmakers: Whitmer 'reneged' on $200M incentive, tax cut deal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Republican majorities in the House and Senate failed to come to terms at the end of this year's legislative session on a late-night deal to provide hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for another potentially massive economic development project. Soon-to-be House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township,...
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
DOJ subpoenas Michigan elections department regarding Trump
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed Thursday that her office has been served a subpoena in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. The subpoena, which Benson’s office received on Wednesday, comes after Detroit’s Wayne County and counties...
US News and World Report
Michigan Judge Tosses Charges Against Former Governor in Flint Water Crisis
(Reuters) -A Michigan judge has dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, his attorney said on Friday, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm dismissed the...
Three new members take office on Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- Three of the five newly-elected Flint Community Schools Board of Education members took their seats on Tuesday night. The swearing-in ceremony signifies a new age for the Flint Community Schools Board of Education as a new governing majority was elected to the board in November. It was...
Michigan Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office a subpoena Wednesday in an investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss. “I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0