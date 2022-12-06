ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Michigan Judge Tosses Charges Against Former Governor in Flint Water Crisis

(Reuters) -A Michigan judge has dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, his attorney said on Friday, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm dismissed the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy