ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes

Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area

As the winter and the holiday festivities kick in, ice skating is at the top of this season's bucket list. Here is where you can lace up your skates and explore the best ice skating rinks in the D.C. area. Ice Skating in Washington D.C. If you are looking for...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC's New Museum of Illusions Opens This Month

The Museum of Illusions will hold a grand opening in downtown D.C. next Tuesday, Dec. 13, with unique hands-on experiences that include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with educational games and puzzles. This will be the 40th museum of illusion to open internationally, with locations in Athens, Madrid,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy