NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence
If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
NBC Washington
Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes
Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
NBC Washington
Highway Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-66 in Fairfax County: Police
A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday while trying to help people involved in another crash, police said. Virginia State Police say they are searching for a maroon car that crashed into the worker, 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper. Franzell...
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
NBC Washington
Woman's Body Found in Gas Station Homicide Suspect's Silver Spring Home
Detectives executing a search warrant at the apartment of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk found a woman's decomposing body, Montgomery County police said. The suspect, 31-year-old Torrey Moore, told detectives he had been in a relationship with the woman and she was eight months...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
NBC Washington
Video Shows Moments Before FBI Agent Shot Man at Metro Center Station: Police
Metro Transit Police released video Friday showing the moments leading up to when an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man on the Metro Center platform and the chaos that followed. From two angles, two men can be seen shoving one another before they fall over the railing. About 16...
NBC Washington
After 3 Teens Overdose, Prince William Co. Police Share How Parents Can Help Their Kids Be Safe
Police have responded to three recent overdoses involving teenagers in Prince Willian County, Virginia, including one teen who ended up dying. The drugs may be linked to fentanyl, authorities said. "This is just my opinion, but it's probably one of the most dangerous drugs that we have out here in...
NBC Washington
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
NBC Washington
Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area
As the winter and the holiday festivities kick in, ice skating is at the top of this season's bucket list. Here is where you can lace up your skates and explore the best ice skating rinks in the D.C. area. Ice Skating in Washington D.C. If you are looking for...
NBC Washington
DC's New Museum of Illusions Opens This Month
The Museum of Illusions will hold a grand opening in downtown D.C. next Tuesday, Dec. 13, with unique hands-on experiences that include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with educational games and puzzles. This will be the 40th museum of illusion to open internationally, with locations in Athens, Madrid,...
