Lionel Messi calls out referee after Argentina see off Netherlands
Lionel Messi was unimpressed with the referee in Argentina's victory over the Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Borussia Dortmund CEO makes admission over Jude Bellingham future
Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham will discuss the player's future after the World Cup.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
Lionel Messi hits out at 'disrespectful' Louis van Gaal after World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi explains why he celebrated in front of 'disrespectful' Louis van Gaal in the World Cup quarter-final.
Atletico Madrid chief drops huge bombshell over Joao Felix future
Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin hints that Portugal superstar Joao Felix is looking to leave the club after falling out with Diego Simeone.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Luis Diaz injury setback
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to recover from a knee injury.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona UWCL: Bayern stun Barca in front of record crowd
Barcelona suffered a first defeat since their 2021/22 Champions League final loss as they were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi needs two more wins to conquer his final frontier
Lionel Messi & Argentina are only one more win away from the 2022 World Cup final and two more wins away from lifting the trophy following quarter-final victory over Netherlands.
Barcelona's stance on Franck Kessie transfer amid widespread interest
Franck Kessie has emerged as a transfer target for several clubs across Europe following his slow start at Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
RB Leipzig make transfer admission over Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig director Max Eberl has made an admission over the future of Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku.
Why can't Endrick join Real Madrid until 2024?
Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Palmeiras' teenage sensation Endrick, but he won't be able to join them until 2024 - here's why.
Emma Hayes gives scathing assessment of Chelsea's first half display against Real Madrid
Emma Hayes gave a scathing assessment of Chelsea's first half performance against Real Madrid, after the Blues came from a goal behind to draw 1-1 in their Champions League group stage encounter.
Carlo Ancelotti speaks out in defence of Cristiano Ronaldo
Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo amid criticisms of the 37-year-old's attitude.
Tite explains why Neymar did not take penalty against Croatia
Tite has explained why Neymar did not take a penalty in Brazil's World Cup defeat to Croatia.
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal renew Vlahovic interest; Shaw on Barcelona radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Joao Felix, Luke Shaw, Christian Pulisic & more.
