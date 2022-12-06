ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man struck by car near University of Akron campus has died

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
A 39-year-old man who was struck by a car Monday morning near the University of Akron campus has died, according to Akron police.

Police said the man was crossing East Exchange Street between Sumner and Allyn streets from north to south around 7:40 a.m. Monday The location is just south of the University of Akron campus, near InfoCision Stadium.

According to police, a vehicle traveling west on East Exchange Street struck the man, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

He died later in the day Monday, police said.

The 42-year-old woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol and speed don't appear to be factors in the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Previous reporting:Man in critical condition after being struck by car near University of Akron campus

