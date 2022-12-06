ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE preseason basketball & wrestling team rankings

By Jason Winchell
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xu99R_0jZBRxYO00

Delaware Live top 10 rankings New

Boys Basketball Week 1 Rankings

Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Tower Hill 1-0 1 The defending champs get some early home games
2 Middletown 0-0 2 Faces 2 top 10 teams this week
3 Sallies 0-0 3 Tough out of state schedule this month
4 Howard 0-0 4 Opens season on December 14th
5 Seaford 0-0 5 Returns a lot of depth
6 Sanford 0-0 6 Showdown with Middletown on Saturday
7 Caravel 0-0 7 Tough early season schedule
8 Appoquinimink 2-0 8 They travel to Penn on Saturday
9 William Penn 1-0 9 They scored 91 points in opener
10 Dover 0-0 10 They travel to Middletown on Thursday

Girls Basketball top 10 Week 1

Rankings School Record Last Week’s Rankings Comments
1 Caravel 0-0 1 They open the season vs Cape
2 Sanford 0-0 2 No home games in December
3 Ursuline 0-0 3 Early season key to young teams success
4 Tatnall 0-0 4 Host AI on Thursday
5 AI Dupont 2-0 7 Great early season win vs rank team St Marks
6 St Elizabeth’s 0-0 6 Good solid 5 but could depth be an issue
7 Archmere 1-0 8 Scrappy home win vs Appo last night
8 Saint Mark’s 1-1 5 Two more games this week
9 Cape Henlopen 0-0 9 Opens at Caravel this week
10 Appoquinimink 1-1 10 Good shooting team coming of tough loss at Archmere

WRESTLING TEAM RANKINGS

By Benny Mitchell

DIVISION I DIVISION II
1 SUSSEX CENTRAL 1 CARAVEL ACADEMY
2 CAPE HENLOPEN 2 DELAWARE MILITARY
3 CAESAR RODNEY 3 LAUREL
4 SALESIANUM 4 LAKE FOREST
5 SMYRNA 5 ST. MARK’S

Comments / 0

Related
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Brian Carter of Newark, Delaware. Brian was last seen in the Wilmington area on 12/07/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
NEWARK, DE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Delaware: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Hunting in Delaware is pretty similar to hunting in other areas. However, there are some key differences. Therefore, it’s important to learn about all of Delaware’s hunting regulations before you take to the field. To start...
DELAWARE STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Delaware

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit

Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Annual Service Held to Honor the Memory of Fallen Delaware State Troopers

The Annual Delaware State Police Memorial Service was held at Saint Polycarp Parish on Monday, December 5, 2022, where active and retired troopers, along with their family and friends, came together to honor and remember the service and ultimate sacrifice of their 35 fallen sisters and brothers. During the Heroes’...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Under pressure, DNREC scraps Cape Henlopen restaurant plan

Delaware’s famous Cape Henlopen State Park will not be the site of a new oceanfront restaurant, officials announced Monday. The decision came after weeks of public outcry, including protests, op-eds in local papers and an organized campaign with yard signs that read, “No restaurant on dunes.” In a press release, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT looking for more few more (60) snow plow drivers

One of the many jobs looking for workers could lead to some slippery roads if northern Delaware ends its major snow drought. Anne Brown, DelDOT's Maintenance and Ops Director said they will be ready to go for whatever storms hit, but she'd love to see people apply to be snow plow drivers.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.

New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Delaware

King All-You-Can-Eat is a self-service restaurant that offers a casual atmosphere with unlimited Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine. The menu is divided into two sections. Each section includes a different variety of food. For example, Asian dishes can be found on one half of the buffet, while American fare is served on the other. In addition to its standard Chinese and American menu, King All-You-Can-Eat is also known for its Mongolian stir fry bar. The restaurant offers quick service and friendly staff. The decor is spectacular, and the prices are reasonable.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy