Morgan Wallen Extends 2023 Tour With More Concerts

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 3 days ago

Morgan Wallen ‘s stacked 2023 tour just got even busier, with the singer-songwriter adding 14 new shows across 13 cities to his massive 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour, making for back-to-back nights at 10 stadium shows.

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Sampler: Stream It Now

12/06/2022

The outing will visit 26 stadiums, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals over four countries and two continents. The tour launches overseas March 15 with concerts in New Zealand and Australia (featuring HARDY ), before the trek returns to the United States starting April 14 with a show at Milwaukee’s American Family Field (also featuring HARDY).

The tour will also visit New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park with Parker McCollum, before concluding Oct. 7 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will open shows across all tour dates, U.S. and internationally.

Wallen also recently released the three-song sampler One Thing at a Time , which includes the tracks “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why.” He also has a new single at country radio, with “Thought You Should Know” residing in the top 20 on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart.

New 2023 Tour Dates include:

  • April 14: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
  • May 19: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
  • June 1: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
  • June 8: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
  • June 14: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
  • June 22: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
  • June 29: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
  • July 6: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
  • July 14: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
  • July 19: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
  • Aug. 17: Fenway Park, Boston, MA
  • Sept. 14: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
  • Sept. 15: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
  • Oct. 3: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
Billboard

Billboard

