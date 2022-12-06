Delaware LIVE preseason basketball & wrestling team rankings
Boys Basketball Week 1 Rankings
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Tower Hill
|1-0
|1
|The defending champs get some early home games
|2
|Middletown
|0-0
|2
|Faces 2 top 10 teams this week
|3
|Sallies
|0-0
|3
|Tough out of state schedule this month
|4
|Howard
|0-0
|4
|Opens season on December 14th
|5
|Seaford
|0-0
|5
|Returns a lot of depth
|6
|Sanford
|0-0
|6
|Showdown with Middletown on Saturday
|7
|Caravel
|0-0
|7
|Tough early season schedule
|8
|Appoquinimink
|2-0
|8
|They travel to Penn on Saturday
|9
|William Penn
|1-0
|9
|They scored 91 points in opener
|10
|Dover
|0-0
|10
|They travel to Middletown on Thursday
Girls Basketball top 10 Week 1
|Rankings
|School
|Record
|Last Week’s Rankings
|Comments
|1
|Caravel
|0-0
|1
|They open the season vs Cape
|2
|Sanford
|0-0
|2
|No home games in December
|3
|Ursuline
|0-0
|3
|Early season key to young teams success
|4
|Tatnall
|0-0
|4
|Host AI on Thursday
|5
|AI Dupont
|2-0
|7
|Great early season win vs rank team St Marks
|6
|St Elizabeth’s
|0-0
|6
|Good solid 5 but could depth be an issue
|7
|Archmere
|1-0
|8
|Scrappy home win vs Appo last night
|8
|Saint Mark’s
|1-1
|5
|Two more games this week
|9
|Cape Henlopen
|0-0
|9
|Opens at Caravel this week
|10
|Appoquinimink
|1-1
|10
|Good shooting team coming of tough loss at Archmere
WRESTLING TEAM RANKINGS
By Benny Mitchell
|DIVISION I
|DIVISION II
|1
|SUSSEX CENTRAL
|1
|CARAVEL ACADEMY
|2
|CAPE HENLOPEN
|2
|DELAWARE MILITARY
|3
|CAESAR RODNEY
|3
|LAUREL
|4
|SALESIANUM
|4
|LAKE FOREST
|5
|SMYRNA
|5
|ST. MARK’S
