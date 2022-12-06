ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE preseason basketball & wrestling team rankings

By Jason Winchell
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 6 days ago

Delaware Live top 10 rankings New

Boys Basketball Week 1 Rankings

Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Tower Hill 1-0 1 The defending champs get some early home games
2 Middletown 0-0 2 Faces 2 top 10 teams this week
3 Sallies 0-0 3 Tough out of state schedule this month
4 Howard 0-0 4 Opens season on December 14th
5 Seaford 0-0 5 Returns a lot of depth
6 Sanford 0-0 6 Showdown with Middletown on Saturday
7 Caravel 0-0 7 Tough early season schedule
8 Appoquinimink 2-0 8 They travel to Penn on Saturday
9 William Penn 1-0 9 They scored 91 points in opener
10 Dover 0-0 10 They travel to Middletown on Thursday

Girls Basketball top 10 Week 1

Rankings School Record Last Week’s Rankings Comments
1 Caravel 0-0 1 They open the season vs Cape
2 Sanford 0-0 2 No home games in December
3 Ursuline 0-0 3 Early season key to young teams success
4 Tatnall 0-0 4 Host AI on Thursday
5 AI Dupont 2-0 7 Great early season win vs rank team St Marks
6 St Elizabeth’s 0-0 6 Good solid 5 but could depth be an issue
7 Archmere 1-0 8 Scrappy home win vs Appo last night
8 Saint Mark’s 1-1 5 Two more games this week
9 Cape Henlopen 0-0 9 Opens at Caravel this week
10 Appoquinimink 1-1 10 Good shooting team coming of tough loss at Archmere

WRESTLING TEAM RANKINGS

By Benny Mitchell

DIVISION I DIVISION II
1 SUSSEX CENTRAL 1 CARAVEL ACADEMY
2 CAPE HENLOPEN 2 DELAWARE MILITARY
3 CAESAR RODNEY 3 LAUREL
4 SALESIANUM 4 LAKE FOREST
5 SMYRNA 5 ST. MARK’S

