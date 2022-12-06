ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘The Resident’ Fall Finale Exclusive Preview: Padma Runs Away From Her Babies

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Padma has pulled off onto the side of the road to call AJ and the boys in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 6 episode of The Resident. AJ tells Padma that her “text was vague” and asks where she is. Padma says that her van broke down in Savannah, and she couldn’t get it into a shop until this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz2eN_0jZBRor500
Padma in the fall finale. (FOX)

Padma promises that she’ll be “back as soon” as she can. AJ doesn’t think anything about Padma’s behavior is strange. Before getting off the call, AJ wants to put Padma on speakerphone so the boys can hear her.

“Actually, AJ, I can’t,” Padma quickly says. “The mechanic just got here, so I have to go.” Again, AJ doesn’t think there’s any cause for alarm. He tells Padma to just text when she’s back on the road.

But Padma’s not telling the full truth. There is no mechanic. Her car still works. Padma hops back in her car and begins driving away from Atlanta, AJ, and her babies.

HollywoodLife previously spoke EXCLUSIVELY with EP Amy Holden Jones about Padma’s postpartum journey in season 6. “The shock and the stress of what she goes through will factor in throughout the season and the upcoming episodes. Here’s a happy-go-lucky character who suddenly has to face the kind of problems a fully adult mom faces,” Amy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R18kk_0jZBRor500
AJ holding one of his twin boys. (FOX)

“We wanted to do a postpartum story where a character had challenges, including depression,” Amy continued. “It’s all the more heart-rending when that happens to a free spirit like Padma, and the effect this has on Leela and Raptor makes for a significant story that we deal with in the season.”

The synopsis for the December 6 episode reads: “Conrad comes face to face with Nic’s dad, Kyle, after 5 years of no contact when he comes into Chastain with an extremely low heart rate. Billie advises her patient against surgery, but the patient’s family ignores her recommendation. Meanwhile, Cade musters up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction and Leela grows concerned about Padma.” The Resident season 6 will return in 2023 with brand-new episodes.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Siesta Key’ Exclusive Clip: Madisson Gets Emotional Over ‘Pressure’ Of Trying To Conceive After Losing Son

Madisson Hausburg returns to Siesta Key: Miami Moves for the show’s Dec. 8 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. In the clip, Madisson meets up with Kelsey Owens. Their conversation begins with talk about Kelsey walking in Juliette Porter’s fashion show for Miami Swim Week, despite their previous feud. “We had drinks the other day and she asked me to do the show and I agreed to it,” Kelsey explains. “We’ve decided to move forward and let go of the past.”
HollywoodLife

‘Winter House’ Exclusive Preview: Paige DeSorbo Reveals Her Fear About Having Kids With Craig Conover

Winter House returns on Dec. 8 with an all-new episode, and as you can see in this EXCLUSIVE preview, the ladies will be discussing their futures and where they see themselves raising kids. In the clip, Amanda Batula starts the discussion when she says, “It’s crazy that we’re almost at the end of this [trip] already. It’s weird. We do s*** like this and one day, we’re going to possibly be someone’s parent.” The girls agree before asking Amanda whether she wants to raise her kids in the suburbs or the city.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner Says She’s ‘Good’ & ‘Happy’ In 1st Video Since Leaving Russian Prison: Watch

Recently freed WNBA player Brittney Griner, 32, was captured on video on her way back into U.S. custody after being freed from Russian prison on Dec. 8. The athlete wore a red flannel zip-up jacket and a grey beanie for her journey home. Notably, she also sported a new haircut, as her long dreadlocks were no longer present. When asked how she was feeling she simply replied, “happy,” along with a large smile. The video, which was released by Russian State Media, also featured someone off camera asking Brittney if she was “ready” to fly to which she replied, “yes.”
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'

The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
Distractify

Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad

The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Dead At 62: Report

Ronnie Turner has reportedly died at 62 years old. The actor, whose parents were Tina, 83, and Ike Turner, passed away after paramedics were called to his San Fernando Valley home on Thursday, December 8, according to TMZ. While it’s not clear what medical condition he was suffering from, the person who made the call reportedly said that he was having trouble breathing outside of their home and then later stopped breathing. He was reported dead on the scene, as bystanders attempted to perform CPR. He’s survived by his wife, two half-brothers, and mother.
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner: 1st Photo Of WNBA Star As She Arrives In U.S. From Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is back in the United States safe and sound after being held in Russia for 10 months. The WNBA player, 32, was seen for the first time after her plane landed in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, December 9. She was photographed getting off an aircraft in the early hours of Dec. 9. The White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator said Brittney was in “very good spirits” as she arrived home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch

Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Admits That ‘Every Day’ Since She’s Become A Mom She’s Felt ‘Guilty’

Being a new parent is one of the hardest things anyone can do! Jennifer Lawrence opened up about some of her worries while talking to Viola Davis for a brand new “Actors on Actors” discussion for Variety, released on Wednesday, December 7. Jennifer, 32, who had her first child in February, revealed that she often questions herself when spending time with her son Cy, 9 months. “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner Mourns ‘Beloved’ Son Ronnie: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’

Tina Turner broke her silence over the death of her and Ike Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. Ronnie passed away on Dec. 8, and Tina, 83, issued a statement over the tragedy. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared on Friday, the day when news of Ronnie’s death broke. Tina shared a black and white photo of her with her eyes closed to her Instagram, a means for her to express her grief. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
HollywoodLife

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Scars From Melanoma Surgery & Gives Health Update

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, shared photos of the scars that she has from receiving treatment for melanoma and told her fans that the surgery was a success on her Instagram on Wednesday, December 7. She revealed that 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes had successfully been removed, and she was doing very well.
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart’s Son, 11, Rushed To The Hospital After Suspected Heart Attack, Turning ‘Blue’

Rod Stewart‘s son Aiden, 11, gave a good scare during a game for his Young Hoops Under-12s team. “We thought my boy had a heart attack,” the rock legend, 77, told FourFourTwo, via PEOPLE. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad,” he added. Rod’s son was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
HollywoodLife

Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
271K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy