Park Rapids, MN

lptv.org

Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

In Focus: Cherrywood Fabrics Showcasing Unique Quilts at “Tags & Tiaras” Exhibit

A Brainerd Lakes Area business that sells unique hand-dyed fabric is currently displaying unique pieces of art made by participants of their quilting challenges. Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics in Baxter sells to quilters all over the world because of their unique suede-looking fabrics. Their Cherrywood Challenge gives participants an opportunity to create an original 20×20 art quilt of a certain theme. Entrants must use eight colors of a specific fabric from the company and are not allowed to use any outside colors.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Woods to Water Real Estate Partners with Big Axe Brewing for ‘Cheers for Charity’

Christmas is a time for giving and spreading holiday joy throughout the community. Woods to Water Real Estate partnered with Big Axe Brewing in Nisswa Wednesday for a “Cheers for Charity” fundraiser. A dollar from each pint sold that night went to a family in the Brainerd Lakes Area in the hopes of giving them the best possible Christmas.
NISSWA, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Public Utilities Presents Annual Budget Review for 2022

Brainerd Public Utilities presented their annual budget review for 2022 at the last city council meeting, where they also looked to get their 2023 estimated budget approved before the end of the year. The projected total revenue for the end of 2022 is just over $30 million, while the original...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

100+ Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area Raise Over $12K at Inaugural Giving Circle

Over 100 women in the Leech Lake Area came together Monday night for one purpose — to give. At the inaugural 100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area giving event, organizers saw not only a successful turnout in attendance, but in participation and donations as well. The purpose of the event was to give back to a non-profit in the community through funds with no strings attached.
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive

Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
FOSSTON, MN
lptv.org

Nisswa Legion Hosts Children’s Christmas Party with Free Vision Screenings

This past Sunday, the American Legion in Nisswa hosted a Children’s Christmas Party. The event gave kids the opportunity to play games, eat candy and ice cream, and get their picture taken with Santa Claus and the Grinch. But they also had a chance to take a free vision screening test thanks to the Nisswa Lions Club.
NISSWA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence

The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Suspect in Armed Robbery of Bemidji Bank Located and Arrested

The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th that a suspect in a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News that Jesse Robert Knight, 43, has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji on December 6th.
BEMIDJI, MN
gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN

