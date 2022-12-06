Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala
The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
lptv.org
In Focus: Cherrywood Fabrics Showcasing Unique Quilts at “Tags & Tiaras” Exhibit
A Brainerd Lakes Area business that sells unique hand-dyed fabric is currently displaying unique pieces of art made by participants of their quilting challenges. Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics in Baxter sells to quilters all over the world because of their unique suede-looking fabrics. Their Cherrywood Challenge gives participants an opportunity to create an original 20×20 art quilt of a certain theme. Entrants must use eight colors of a specific fabric from the company and are not allowed to use any outside colors.
lptv.org
Woods to Water Real Estate Partners with Big Axe Brewing for ‘Cheers for Charity’
Christmas is a time for giving and spreading holiday joy throughout the community. Woods to Water Real Estate partnered with Big Axe Brewing in Nisswa Wednesday for a “Cheers for Charity” fundraiser. A dollar from each pint sold that night went to a family in the Brainerd Lakes Area in the hopes of giving them the best possible Christmas.
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Utilities Presents Annual Budget Review for 2022
Brainerd Public Utilities presented their annual budget review for 2022 at the last city council meeting, where they also looked to get their 2023 estimated budget approved before the end of the year. The projected total revenue for the end of 2022 is just over $30 million, while the original...
lptv.org
Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association Hears About the Importance of Apprentices
Members of the Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association met this week to discuss a common problem in their industry, the worker shortage. Local leader Andy Wells, owner and founder of Wells Technology in Bemidji, decided to share his story of success with an often looked over alternative – apprenticeships.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji High School A Capella Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall
There’s an old joke in show business: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.” But practice has been no joke for Bemidji High School’s A Capella Choir, as they have been selected to perform at the historic New York City concert hall. “We...
lptv.org
100+ Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area Raise Over $12K at Inaugural Giving Circle
Over 100 women in the Leech Lake Area came together Monday night for one purpose — to give. At the inaugural 100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area giving event, organizers saw not only a successful turnout in attendance, but in participation and donations as well. The purpose of the event was to give back to a non-profit in the community through funds with no strings attached.
lptv.org
Affinity Plus Holding 3rd Annual Coin Drive for North Country Food Bank
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again hosting their Coins for a Cause to support local food shelves during the holiday season. For the third year, people can stop by a location to drop off their spare change to help raise money for the cause. With the rise in...
lptv.org
Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive
Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
lptv.org
Nisswa Legion Hosts Children’s Christmas Party with Free Vision Screenings
This past Sunday, the American Legion in Nisswa hosted a Children’s Christmas Party. The event gave kids the opportunity to play games, eat candy and ice cream, and get their picture taken with Santa Claus and the Grinch. But they also had a chance to take a free vision screening test thanks to the Nisswa Lions Club.
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
lptv.org
Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence
The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
lptv.org
Suspect in Armed Robbery of Bemidji Bank Located and Arrested
The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th that a suspect in a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News that Jesse Robert Knight, 43, has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji on December 6th.
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
lptv.org
Brainerd Boys Basketball Looks to Get Back to Section Championship in 2023
The Brainerd boys basketball team is off to a hot start this season at 2-0 as they look to build off of last year’s section championship team, where the Warriors ultimately lost in a heartbreaker on the game’s final shot. Brainerd was able to score just under 2,000...
Comments / 0