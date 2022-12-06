A Brainerd Lakes Area business that sells unique hand-dyed fabric is currently displaying unique pieces of art made by participants of their quilting challenges. Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics in Baxter sells to quilters all over the world because of their unique suede-looking fabrics. Their Cherrywood Challenge gives participants an opportunity to create an original 20×20 art quilt of a certain theme. Entrants must use eight colors of a specific fabric from the company and are not allowed to use any outside colors.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO