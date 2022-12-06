Get Involved: Code Enforcement Board Vacancies Open

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The City of St. Petersburg is seeking two St. Pete residents to join the Code Enforcement Board.

The Code Enforcement Board conducts hearings related to the enforcement of any codes or ordinances of the City.

The Board consists of seven members, and appointments to the Board are approved by City Council.

Functions of the Code Enforcement Board include:

– Taking testimony under Oath

– Hearing code violation cases and finding issues

– Analyzing Lien Release requests

– Adopting rules for the conduct of Code Enforcement Board Hearings

The Code Enforcement Board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. City Hall is located at 175 5th St. N. in downtown St. Petersburg.

Application process:

For those interested in serving on the Code Enforcement Board, please visit stpete.org/getinvolved for more information.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement