Polk County Animal Control Annual Pet Fest This Weekend Saturday, December 10, 2022

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Polk County Animal Control will host its annual Pet Fest at their facility located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven.

Pet adoptions are FREE and include spay/neuter, rabies vaccination, microchipping, and the county license.

For those who already have pets, TLC Petsnip will offer $10.00 vaccinations for dogs (while supplies last), and Fi Nano is donating FREE microchips for pet owners.

Many vendors will be on-hand, including food and drink trucks and pet-friendly products. Kids’ activities include face painting, pony rides, and train rides.

Santa Claus will also be there for “Pets with Santa” photos.

For more information call 863-577-1762 or visit the website .

