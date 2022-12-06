Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji High School A Capella Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall
There’s an old joke in show business: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.” But practice has been no joke for Bemidji High School’s A Capella Choir, as they have been selected to perform at the historic New York City concert hall. “We...
lptv.org
Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive
Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
lptv.org
Affinity Plus Holding 3rd Annual Coin Drive for North Country Food Bank
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again hosting their Coins for a Cause to support local food shelves during the holiday season. For the third year, people can stop by a location to drop off their spare change to help raise money for the cause. With the rise in...
lptv.org
Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association Hears About the Importance of Apprentices
Members of the Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association met this week to discuss a common problem in their industry, the worker shortage. Local leader Andy Wells, owner and founder of Wells Technology in Bemidji, decided to share his story of success with an often looked over alternative – apprenticeships.
lptv.org
Suspect in Armed Robbery of Bemidji Bank Located and Arrested
The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th that a suspect in a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News that Jesse Robert Knight, 43, has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji on December 6th.
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies
The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
lptv.org
BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an attempted suicide of a male inmate at Beltrami County Jail. According to a press release from the BCA, on December 7th at approximately 11:30 a.m., jail personnel located the man unresponsive in his cell. According to a release from the Beltrami...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect found
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: The suspect has been located and arrested. The Bemidji Police Department is on the hunt for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. Bemidji Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a bank robbery had occurred...
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
